Funeral service for Sharlene Wood will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Delbert Hughes, Pastor of Lighthouse Church of God, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Sharlene Wood, 73, of Lawton, after a long full life, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 surrounded by her family in Lawton. She was born on Nov. 11, 1948 in Huntington, New York to Charles Vernon and Helen Pauline (Perkowski) Conklin. Sharlene was raised in Long Island, New York and later settled in Lawton where she dedicated herself to raising her family and her 40-year career with Taco Bueno. She married Jimmy M. Wood on Feb. 28, 1981 in Weatherford, Texas. Once retired she finally had time to pursue her interests in traveling with her family and sewing quilts and giving them to her family which gave her great joy.
Sharlene is survived by her daughter, Michelle Ming of Cache; three grandchildren: Kariel Wurtz (Hunter) of Lawton; Christopher Don Johnson (Dana) of Yukon; and Keaton Ming of Lawton; three great-grandchildren: Molly Wurtz, Charleigh Johnson and Campbell Johnson, and two sisters: Elise Flanagan and Margaurette Criscione (John).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Robin Johnson-Orosz, brother, Charles Vernon Conklin and one sister, Marion Conroy.