Shannon LaRay (Riesert Bourland) Billey of Hobart was born June 5, 1970 to James Ronald Riesert and Nancy Ray (Helton) Riesert in Amarillo, TX. She left this life, walking into the arms of her Savior on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
She graduated from Amarillo River Road High School in 1988. Shannon was an avid bingo and poker player. Shannon was employed by Hastings, working for Altus, Lawton, and Amarillo, TX stores in capacity as manager for many years. After Shannon’s mother passed away in 2013, Shannon eventually moved back to Hobart, which she always considered home.
Shannon loved her family and friends, as well as her special 4-legged family.
Shannon believed in the power of prayer. She could always be depended on for prayers for others. She will be greatly missed by those who loved and cared about her.
Survivors include sisters: Stacey Riesert and spouse, Robin of Lubbock, TX; Tammy Cox and Dale Cox of Wichita, KS; cousins: Reece Norwood of Atlanta, GA; Denia James and husband Tom of Amarillo, TX; her best friend Sherri McDonald and husband Bill of Hobart, several nieces and nephews, and her fur-baby, Brownie of the home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and her second dad, Ronald John (Bull) Bourland. Shannon took Bull’s name since he raised her. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Billey, whom she married in Hobart in 1995.
Shannon believed praying for your friends was so important because sometimes they fight battles they will never speak to you about.
In lieu of flowers, Shannon asked that donations be made to STARR (Shelter Transport and Rescue Resources) by contacting Duane Boggs, 580-706-1863 for instructions.
No services are planned, as requested by Shannon.
Online condolences for Shannon can be made by visiting www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com