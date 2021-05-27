Memorial service for Shane Russell Elkins, 58 of Lawton will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor of Cameron Baptist Church officiating, assisted by Rev. Jimmy Lehew, associate pastor of Locust Grove Baptist Church and Rev. Donald Kirby, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.
Shane joined his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home in Lawton.
Shane was born on May 16, 1963 in Lawton, to Max and Florence (Russell) Elkins. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1981. While in school, he wrestled and played football. Shane worked for Comanche County Memorial Hospital for over 37 years. He was a devoted Christian and attended Calvary Baptist Church with his family for many years. He then became a member of Cameron Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Adult 8 Sunday School Class. He was an avid OU Sooners fan.
He is survived by his mother, Florence Elkins, of the home; his sister, Lisa Kiefer, of Lawton; his niece, Ashley Mallett and husband, Cole and their children, August and Reece; his nephew, Ryan Nix; his aunt and uncle, Helen and Bill Shoemate; his cousins, Jay Shoemate, and son, Christian Shoemate and Kevin Newsom; and his loving church family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Max Elkins; and his cousin, Russell Shoemate.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.