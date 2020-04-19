Word has been received of the death of Shameka T. Gardner, 37, of Lawton.
Miss Gardner passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held at on Tuesday, April 21 from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
No services are planned at this time due to the City of Lawton’s Current Covid-19 restrictions.
Shameka was born on October 10, 1982 in Monroe, Louisiana to Lula Renee and Ronald (Hobbs) Gardner, Sr. She grew up in Louisiana and the family moved to Lawton, OK in 1995. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2001. Shameka worked summers for the Lawton Public School System and later worked in the dining facility at Fort Sill and was a sales associate for Wal-Mart. She loved singing, dancing and bike riding. She also enjoyed doing hair and makeup. Shameka loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. She will be missed by her loving family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, of Lawton; her children, Montrionne Allen, Demotre Allen and Yakimah Allen; her sisters, Kashunlyn Caldwell and husband, Dwight, Ashley Gardner, Kristy Gardner, Katrina Gardner, Brittany Gardner, Nyteria Gardner and LaKeshia Montgomery and husband, Leo; her brothers, Lamarcus Gardner and wife, Angelica; Ronald Gardner, Jr, and Jacoby Gardner; her maternal grandmother, Rosie Hobbs; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles Hobbs, Sr., Veolia Hampton and Willie Fennix.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.