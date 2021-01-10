Funeral service for Master Sgt. (Retired) Walter Tallent will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Stephanie Jenkins, Rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church officiating.
Entombment with military honors will be in the Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Walter Tallent, 88, passed away Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021 at his home in Lawton. He passed peacefully with his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter by his side. Walter was born in Pulaski Tennessee, on Jan. 31, 1932, to William and Vera Tallent.
Walter grew up in Pulaski as one of the youngest of 12 children. His brother Loyd Tallent of New Palestine, Indiana, recalled fond memories of he and Walter as children. Walter graduated from County High School in Pulaski in 1951. After his high school graduation, he worked as a printer for two years before entering the United States Army in 1953. Walter began his military career as a field medic, and later as registered nurse with the Army Medical Service. During his service, Walter served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces for providing medical care for innocent Vietnamese villagers caught in the crosshairs of war. As a result of his efforts, he was appointed to the position of Army Medical Advisor to the Vietnamese Popular Force in 1966. Walter also received numerous military commendations for his work ethic and commitment to the United States Army.
While Walter was stationed at Camp Zama in Japan, he worked at a U.S. Army Hospital where he met Misako (Mickie) Chiba, who was also a nurse, in 1956. He and Mickie married June 17, 1957 in Sendai Japan. They would go on to have two children, Patricia and Douglas in 1958 and 1959 respectively. Walter would continue on in his successful military career until 1974 when he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. After his retirement, Walter and Mickie settled down in Lawton to raise their children. Mickie passed away on June 14, 2018.
After his Army retirement, Walter obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Cameron College and his Master of Science degree in psychiatric and mental health nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi. As a registered nurse, Walter was highly regarded for his professionalism and care for his patients. He worked for various hospitals in the Lawton area including Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center, and Lawton Indian Hospital. Walter also worked for Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center as a psychiatric nurse and Hospice of Southwest Oklahoma where he provided compassionate care for his patients and their families. During his nursing career, Walter also taught nursing at Cameron University and Western Oklahoma State College. Throughout his career and after his retirement in 2009, Walter would always run into people he knew over the course of the years. There was never a time when someone would not come up to him to say hello when he was out in public and make sure to tell his family how he positively impacted them.
Walter’s positive impact on others also extended to his family. He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. There was not anything he would not do for them. Throughout his life, he traveled across the U.S. with his wife and their friends. Every year they would visit somewhere new. He was supportive of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by ensuring they were able to lead full and happy lives. He encouraged and supported his son, daughter and granddaughter in their college and post college educations, and his grandson’s military service. Walter loved spending time with his family whether it was going out to eat to Golden Corral, watching the Dallas Cowboys, or just sitting in his living room visiting with his family. Walter was a spiritual man and was a member of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Lawton.
Walter is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Joanna Tallent of Yukon; one granddaughter, Kathryn Nichols of Lawton; one grandson, Bryan Young and wife Laci Young of Lawton; seven great-grandchildren: Nicholas Young; Bradley Young; Jackson Nichols; Aidan Booker; Keagan Booker; Brooklyn Young; and Peyton Young of Lawton. He is also survived by one brother, Loyd Tallent of New Palestine, Indiana and numerous extended family in Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mickie Tallent; daughter Patricia Young; parents William and Vera Tallent; brothers’: William; A.J; George; Billy Wayne; and David; sisters’: Lurlene; Doris; Jean; Jewel; and Ruth.
Donations may be made in Walter’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation and Saint Andrews Episcopal Church.
