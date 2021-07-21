Graveside service for Sgt. Major (Retired) George R. Cooper, Jr. will be 9 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Burial with full military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Sgt. Major (Retired) George R. Cooper Jr. died Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Sulphur Veterans Center, Sulphur.
George was born Aug. 23, 1929 to George R. Cooper Sr. and Mildred Lewis Cooper in Orlando, Florida. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1948. George served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. During his 30 year military career, he was an outstanding soldier and earned several awards and honors. George retired at the rank of sergeant major.
In 1954, he met the love of his life, Vivian Deal, and they married. They were blessed to have a long life together for 63 years. They both enjoyed bowling and in later years traveling. George loved fishing, an activity he shared with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also an active member of the Fort Sill New Post Chapel until moving to Ada, in 2019.
George R. Cooper Jr. was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian, and his son, George R. Cooper III.
He is survived by his son, Richard E. Cooper and wife, Tina Rochelle Cooper M.D. of Ada and daughter-in-law, Terry Cooper of Hickory, North Carolina; grandchildren: Ryan Ammerman of Oklahoma City; Ian Cooper and wife Marla of Shawnee; Lindsey Parker of Hickory, North Carolina; Katelyn Cooper of Charlotte, North Carolina; Jane Cooper of Ada, and Kylea Cooper of Hickory, North Carolina. George also had seven great-grandchildren: Eli, Allison, Charlie, Rowan, Paige, Nathaniel, and Andrew.
George R. Cooper Jr. was a man to be respected for his love of country and family. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and will be missed by family and friends.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.