Funeral service for Sgt. Major retired Gary Wayne Bess, 59 of Cache, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Dayspring Community Church with Rev. Robert Smith officiating.
Gary passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at his home in Cache.
Burial with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 from Noon until 8 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gary was born on Oct. 22, 1963 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. At 10 days old he was adopted by his parents, George K. and Marie Bess. He grew up in Nashville, where he attended school, graduating from McGavock High School in 1981. He then joined the United States Army on April 7, 1982 and was stationed in the Netherlands when he met and married Geesje ter Horst and to that union two children were born. They were then stationed in Germany until 1996 when they were stationed to Fort Sill. Gary later married Aimee Deann Simmons on Feb. 2, 2002. They moved to Fort Hood, Texas in 2002 where Gary was stationed until being deployed to Iraq where he served from 2004 until 2005, returning to Fort Sill were he stayed until his retirement on March 31, 2012 after 30 years of honored service.
While serving in the army, Gary received many awards and medals including the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, (4th Award), Army Achievement Medal (10th Award), Joint Meritorious Unit Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (9th Award), National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Iraq Medal with Campaign Star, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service, and Combat Action Badge.
He is survived by his son, Michael Bess; his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Justin Hill; and his granddaughter, Aubree Hill, all of Lawton; and a host of loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Aimee Bess who passed away on June 8, 2022; his former wife, Geesje ter Horst; and his brother, Ronnie Elliott.
