Graveside service for Sgt. Major (Retired) Cecil F. Huskey will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Chaplain (CPT) Behrendt, Fort Sill, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sgt. Major (Retired) Cecil F. Huskey, 93, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center. He was born Jan. 5, 1928 in Edgemoor, Tennessee to Jessie Alvin and Leona (Walker) Huskey. Cecil was the oldest of 12 children.
Cecil joined the US Army when he was 18 and served for 29 years retiring as a Sergeant Major. He served during the Berlin Airlift and served combat tours in Korea and Vietnam. He was a true patriot and had great love for his country and was proud to have served. He loved being in the military. After his military service he sold real estate for several years and then went to work in civil service and retired from there after 13 years. He spent most of his time in the motor pool at Fort Sill helping and teaching his fellow soldiers how to work on their vehicles. He loved helping young troops and he loved automobiles.
Cecil’s favorite past-time was watching and attending NASCAR races. He followed each driver’s career and loved rooting for the underdog as long as they were driving a Ford! Cecil had a contagious smile and loved to hear or tell a good joke. He was an extraordinary story teller on many topics including his life experiences, people he met along the way and his family. Cecil never met a stranger. He enjoyed meeting new people and listening to their stories and sharing a few of his own. He will be dearly missed by many.
Cecil is survived by his wife Barbara of 72 years; his brother John; his sisters: Mildred and Mary; his children: Pam Gorse; Bruce Huskey and Germaine Madsen. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Cory Green; Heath Huskey; Shannon Chandler; Catie Huskey and great-grandchildren: Austin Chandler and Scarlett Chandler.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorial contributions be made in Cecil’s name to either the Veterans in Defense of Liberty, 4730 S. National B-3, Springfield, MO 65810 (888)831-6593, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org).
