Arrangements are under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Sgt. Major (Retired) Billy H. Grant, 80, passed away Thursday July 29, 2021, at his residence in Lawton.
Billy was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Pelly, Texas to Jim Henry and Bertha (Mayer) Grant. He entered the Marine Corp at a young age and had a long and distinguished career. He married Valerie J. Ridgeway on Jan. 3, 1970, in Lawton.
Sgt. Major Grant enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from the great state of Texas in October 1958. He served 27 years on active duty before retiring at the rank of Sgt. Major in October 1985. Sgt. Major Grant was an Infantry Marine for the majority of his career, serving with seven different Rifle Battalions.
While on active duty, Sgt. Major Grant served in many of the climates and places known to Veterans of the Corps. His duty stations have included Okinawa, Mainland Japan, Korea, the Republic of Guam, and Marine Corps bases on both the east and west coasts of the United States.
His areas of expertise cover a wide range of specialties to include tours with the Infantry, Engineers, Military Police, the Air Wing, Supply and Maintenance units, Motor-Transport, and four tours with Marine Artillery as both a First Sergeant and Sergeant Major. He has served as both a Marine Drill Instructor and a Marine Recruiter.
Sgt. Major Grant is a Combat Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received three Purple Hearts, serving first with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines in 1967; then as a Platoon Sergeant and Platoon Commander with Gulf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines in 1968 and 1969. While serving with Gulf 2/5, Sgt. Major Grant took part in the now famous Battle for Hue City.
Returning from Vietnam to the United States, Sgt. Major Grant was assigned to the Marine Corps Recruiting Command. While serving as a Marine Recruiter, he rose from a Field Recruiter to become the Recruiter Instructor for the region consisting of part of Kansas and Oklahoma. Sgt Maj Grant was three times selected as his region’s top recruiter, and twice as the NCOIC of the year.
Sgt Maj Grant’s service to the Military Order of the Purple Heart is as impressive as his military record. Sgt Maj Grant has served as the Mount Scott Chapter and held the position of State Commander 1997-1998. Sgt. Major Grant is a Life Member of VFW and has been a member of the Fort Sill Retiree Council for 16 years.
Sgt. Major Grant’s formal education includes two years at Cameron University in Lawton. His professional military education included three different NCO Schools, the Armed Forces Military Police Academy, the Staff NCO Academy, the Advanced Leadership Course, the Xerox Management Course, Recruiter School and Drill Instructor School.
Sgt. Major Grant’s decorations include three awards of the Purple Heart Medal, three-time award of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with combat “V” and gold star, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with the combat “V”, the Combat Action Ribbon as well as 20 other various awards.
Sgt. Major Grant served in the Civil Service position of the Central Issue Facility Manager and Property Book Officer on Fort Sill from 1985 until his retirement in 2011.
He is survived by his wife Valerie of the home; two daughters: Stacey L. Edmonds and husband Eric, and Jennifer K. Franks and husband Alan; one son, Billy M. Grant; eight grandchildren: Matthew Perry and wife Sophia; Christopher Henderson; Robert M. Perry; Devin M. L. Grant; Kaylyn Wroge; Courtney J. Palmer; Alexis C. Grant; and Mason Edmonds; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janey Lempke.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Grant.
