Funeral Mass for Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Duane Boettcher will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Duane Boettcher died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 88. He was born July 2, 1932 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. He married Erna Corrine Sippl on July 11, 1959 in Ansbach, Germany. She preceded him in death on January 9, 2020.
He grew up in Minnesota and joined the Army at a young age. He was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and his awards include the National Defense Service Medal with first oak leaf cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with four service stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Valorous Unit Award, Army Commendation Medal with first oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with palm, two overseas service bars, Good Conduct Medal ninth award, Meritorious Service Medal with first oak leaf cluster and the Sharpshooter (rifle M-16) Badge.
Following his retirement from the military Duane worked for a contractor at Fort Sill, for an insurance company and as groundskeeper for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and was active in the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie Moore, Lawton; his grandson, William G. Gaylor II and wife Gina; and seven great-grandchildren William G. Gaylor III, Arianna, Isabelle, Chloe, Zachary, Ethan and Samuel.
His wife and siblings preceded him in death.
