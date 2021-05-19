Graveside service for Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Cecil F. Huskey will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Burial with full military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Cecil F. Huskey, 93, Lawton passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center.
