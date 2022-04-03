Funeral service for retired Sgt. Maj. Bobby Joe Lloyd, 85, of Lawton will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Lloyd passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Lawton.
Burial with full military honors will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
A special viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7p.m. at the funeral Home.
Bobby was born on Feb. 8, 1937 in Bennington, to William Gregg and Gladys (Williams) Lloyd. He served his country in the United States Army for 27 years and 9 months. While in the service he served overseas tours to Vietnam, Korea and Germany. He was awarded the Good Conduct medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/5 Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal w/First Oak Leaf Cluster, Two Overseas Service Bars, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal(Korea), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm Unit Citation, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbons-2, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon-5, Sharpshooter (rifle M-14), Expert (Rifle M-16A1), Meritorious Service Medal w/First Oak Leaf Cluster. After retiring from the military he worked for civil service at Fort Sill for 10 years as the Installation Food Service Officer. He married Jutta “Judy” on Feb. 25, 1978 at Fort Sill. Bobby enjoyed to fish and camp and he was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, OU Football. He was an excellent cook and always wanted to try out new recipes.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Lloyd, of the home; three daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and Mike Catlin, of Lawton; Rhonda and Ken Cooper, of Hugo; and Jackie Mills, of Hugo; his grandchildren: Brandon Thibodeaux, of Lawton; Corey Catlin and wife, Kim, of Chickasha; Alyssa Catlin, of Miami, FL; Michael Cooper, and wife, Tiffany, of Durant; Chanda Cooper, and husband Jason, of Durant; Brittney Pyle, of Hugo; and Katelyn Pyle, of Hugo; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Billy James Lloyd, Dorsey Lloyd and Jack Lloyd.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society or the Parkinson Foundation.