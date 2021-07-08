Sgt. First Class Robert Lee McDaniel went to be with Lord and Savior at his home in Lawton with his family by his side.
Funeral service will be noon on Monday July 12, 2021 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Snow officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
He was born May 23, 1930 in Anguilla, MS to Lon and Mamie (Sander) McDaniel. Soon after he graduated from high school Robert enlisted in the US Army in Jackson, Ms. on Dec. 19, 1950 and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1971 at Fort Sill. He served in Korea and Vietnam. His awards and honors include: Good Conduct Medal (5 Awards), M-16 Experts Badge, Carbine Marksman’s Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster Training include: Battle Indoctrination, Military Justice, CBR.
Robert was a 32nd Degree Mason and received his 50-year pin on Jan. 15, 2015.
He was married to Joyce Hedrick on Nov. 21, 1956 in Lawton.
He was an avid quail hunter and fisherman, he continued until his health no longer allowed. Robert enjoyed family reunions with his brothers.
He is survived by daughter, Patricia Brown; granddaughter, Joyce Mcmackin; grandson, Bobby Burris and wife Loraine; great-grandchildren: Colten Burris and fiancé Jina Cunningham; Dillion Easter; Whitney Easter; brothers: Chester and Judy McDaniel; Floyd and Omma McDaniel; Clyde and Ann McDaniel; Gene McDaniel; many other family members and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by Joyce McDaniel wife; parents, Mamie and Lon McDaniel; brothers: Lon McDaniel Jr., Henry McDaniel and David McDaniel; sister, Maxine McDaniel; son-in-law, Jesse Brown.