Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Rudy “Tony” Lopez will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Rudy “Tony” Lopez passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at his home in Lawton at the age of 76. He was born in Covina, California on Aug. 22, 1945 to Augustine and Ramona (Damian) Lopez. Tony grew up in California and enlisted in the United States Army when he was 18 years old. He married Chong Hui Yi in 1968 in Seoul, South Korea. Tony made a career of the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. While in the Army Tony earned the following awards, the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal Fourth Award, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon Third Award, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon-2, Sharpshooter (rifle M-16). He retired from the United States Army in 1983.
The Lopez family was blessed with two wonderful children, Henry Lopez and Roseanna Lopez. Roseanna, who he missed tremendously, passed away in 2017. Tony enjoyed fishing and hunting and simply visiting with people. He was a joy to be around and cherished his time with his three grandchildren. He will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
He is survived by his son, Henry Lopez and wife Jessica of Lawton; three grandchildren: Ryan, Reese, and Jesse Lopez; three sisters: Lucy Berry and Stacy of Laverne, CA; Eleanor Gandara and Alberto of Azusa, CA; and Anna Davies of West Covina, CA and other nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, daughter, Roseanna Lopez, and ex-wife, Chong Lopez.