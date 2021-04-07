Memorial service with full military honors for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Ronnie Blea will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Ronnie Blea, 48, of Pueblo, Colorado passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Pueblo.
Ronnie was born Oct. 5, 1972 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Victor and Dorothy Blea. He grew up in New Mexico and graduated from Rio Grande High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country for 20 plus years retiring in 2018. He married Angela Frye on August 30, 2002 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He enjoyed golfing and frisbee golf, karaoke, four wheeling and especially family game night.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Angela Blea; his three children: Lizzie Coleman, Brandon Bajza, and Michael Blea; grandchildren: Caydence, Conner, and Donald; parents; one brother and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandma Blea, a son-in-law and mother-in-law and grandparents.
