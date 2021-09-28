Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Robert Daniel Perez will be 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in the Garden Room at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Don Barnes, pastor and Rev. Gary Pratt, associate pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Robert Daniel Perez, 82, Lawton, went to his eternal resting place Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, surrounded by his wife of 59 years and his loved ones in Hixson, Tennessee.
Robert was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Jan. 18, 1939. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1958. Prior to graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp at the age of 17. He later served in the United States Army. While serving, he had many tours of duty. He was most proud of his time served in Vietnam. He retired after 22 years of serving his country. Following his retirement, he continued his education earning his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Cameron University and started on his masters. He went on to teach.
He loved his family, God, and his country. He was a Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed woodworking, kite making, cooking, traveling, and time at the casino.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; three daughters: Cathy Cheesman-Buttram (Mike), Lawton; Christina Perez Church (Mike), Hixson, Tennessee, and Cindy Arnold (Greg), Fayetteville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Cassie Yorba (Kelly), Fayetteville, Tennessee; Courtney Cheesman, Lawton; Brianna Perez, Hixson, Tennessee,;Samantha Marino, Oklahoma City; Vincent Carey, Oklahoma City; and Logan Buttram, Lawton; great-grandchildren: Annistyn and Samson Yorba, Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Christopher Carey, Choctaw; siblings: Narcedalia P. Dominguez (Juan), California City, California; Raul D. Perez (Carmen), Corpus Christi, Texas; Josephine P. Salinas, California City, California; Maria H. Guantt, Corpus Christi, Texas; Lucy P. Longoria (Robert), Corpus Christi, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernabe M. Perez and Juanita S. Perez and sisters: Consuelo P. Flores and Beatrice P. Bazon.