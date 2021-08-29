Sgt. First Class (Retired) Raymond P. Jolin, 81, died peacefully at his home on Aug. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born on June 6, 1940, in Biddeford, Maine, the son of Wilfred Jolin and Dorothy (Huppe) Kouzounas.
Ray graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine, class of 1959. He joined the National Guard in 1958 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960 retiring at Fort Sill in 1980. He married the love of his life, Rachel Bouffard, in November 1961 in Biddeford, Maine.
Ray was a loyal life member of VFW Post 5263 of Lawton. He served in various capacities during his time with the VFW including Chaplain from 2006 to 2016, head kitchen cook for 10 years, and District 14 Senior Vice for three years. He was a member of the American Legion and member of the Masonic Lodge 540 of Lawton. Ray was a long time (20 year) volunteer for the Giddy Up ‘N Go of Lawton, a therapeutic organization that helps disabled children, adults and programs such as the Wounded Warrior Project. Ray was a self-employed carpenter who enjoyed helping others by volunteering his crafts and skills on numerous projects around the community.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Trudy and Stephanie.
Ray is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Rachel; sons: Raymond (Sherrie) of Elgin; Robert (Maggie) of Lawton and Randall (Donna) of Stephens City, VA, seven grandchildren: Kara; Tiffany; Tina; Bobby; Brett; Joshua and Matthew; along with several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be noon, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor and Deacon Mike Romaka officiating.
Burial with full military honors and Masonic rites will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Giddy Up ‘N Go of Lawton, 7205 S.E. Bishop Road, Lawton, OK 73501.
