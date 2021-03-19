Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Norman C. Wells will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky High, associate pastor at Korean Presbyterian Church officiating.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required while attending the service.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia with full military honors.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Norman C. Wells, 78, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lawton, on the evening of Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born April 22, 1942 in Kent, New York to George Henry Wells and Velma Clorinda Wells. He proudly served in the United States Army for nearly 25 years. He served in the Vietnam War, and completed tours in Germany and South Korea. He worked as a security guard in many capacities, including at the local, state, and federal levels, up until his retirement at the end of 2020. He married Kum Son Pak on July 11, 1975 in Dongducheon, South Korea. Norman was the epitome of a family man, and enjoyed spending time with his family the most. One of his greatest joys was being with his grandchildren. He also really enjoyed long drives, especially in his Mustang. He was loved by everyone he came into contact with (family, fellow churchgoers, friends, and colleagues alike). Norman was well-known around the community for his kindness, a smile that could light up a room, and his extremely laidback demeanor.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kum Son, of the home; his son, Chin Sok Wells and his wife, Cathy Wells of Melissa, Texas and their children: Clayton, Cristian, Caeson, and Creed; his son, Chin Yong Wells and his wife, Tara Wells of Memphis, Tennessee and their children: Mariah, Shailyn, and Cyree; his son, James Morales and his wife Carley Morales, of Lawton and their children: Victor and Russell; siblings: Janet Murphy of Carmel, New York; Wayne Wells of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Suzanne Burrell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Robert Wells of Lexington, Kentucky; along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, George and Velma Wells; his uncle and aunt, Raymond and Myrtle Steinbeck; his daughter, Chin Sun Wells, who was killed in the attack on The Pentagon on September 11, 2001; and his sister, Myrtle June Hare.
