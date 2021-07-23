Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Larry King will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Ahren Reiter officiating.
Burial with full military honors and Masonic Rites will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Larry King, 88, Lawton, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Oklahoma City.