Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) John A. Crowder “Ricky” will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rudy Johnson, Gods Family Community Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.
John A. Crowder, 69, Lawton, departed this life and entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home in Lawton. He was born March 6, 1952 in Millington, TN to Johnnie Mae and Jessie James Clark. In 1968, at the age of 15 his family moved to Pasadena, CA. His early and formative education was received through the public schools of Millington and Pasadena. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior early in life at First Baptist in Millington, TN. Dad was very passionate about reading his bible and loved to pray. He entered the United States Army on Feb. 9, 1973 and retired after 22 years of service. He earned the following awards: the Army Commendation Medal-3rd OLC, the Army Achievement Medal-1st OLC, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal-6, the National Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon-3, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon-4, and the Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge Rifle – M16. After his retirement from the Army, he was a District Manager at Combined from Aug. 15, 1995 until September 2009. John’s passion was spending time with family, friends, cooking, music, bowling and watching sports.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of the home; two children: DaShawn Crowder of Lawton; Tynisha Crowder of Lawton; a granddaughter, Jaiana Crowder of Lawton; his sister, Delilah Crowder of Los Angeles, CA and three brothers: Jerry Fisher and wife Barbara of Dallas, TX; Tommie Fisher and wife Marva of Memphis, TN; Perry Crowder of Memphis, TN and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com