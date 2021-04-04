Memorial service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Hershell Glenn Terral will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Hershell Glenn Terral, age 79, of Lawton, passed away in his sleep on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center after an illness. He was born, Nov. 27, 1941 to Ernest and Clara (White) Terral in Jena, Louisiana and everyone that knew him called him Glenn. He married Elisabeth M. Sachs on Feb. 2, 1962 in Germany. She died January 20, 2021. He grew up in Jena and was drafted into the military and served his country honorably for 21 years.
Hershell held two primary MOS’s, Combat Engineer and Supply Specialist during his tenure. He served two tours in Vietnam. He retired with honors from the US Army having achieved the rank of Sgt. First Class. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious unit commendation, Humanitarian Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
Hershell never met a stranger and was known for helping anyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with the grandkids. He loved going to his farm and taking care of all his animals, especially his cows.
He is survived by his daughter, Petra Jackson and her husband Bart Jackson of Cache; his sons: Robert Terral of Port St Lucie, Florida, and Richard Terral and his wife, Kathy Terral of Fayetteville, Arkansas; five grandchildren: Christina Moore, of Lawton; Joshua and Jonathan Terral of Fayetteville, Arkansa;, Isabella and Christopher Terral of Charlotte, North Carolina and three great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Neci, and Sydney Bourque of Lawton. He is also survived by two sisters: Judy Thomas of Byram, Mississippi, and Joyce Clark of Ball, Louisiana and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Ernest Terral.
