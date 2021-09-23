Sgt. First Class (Retired) Herman Lee Pinkard passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Herman was born in Mexia, Texas on March 28, 1942 to Jewel Gee Jones and Roddie Pinkard. As a child, Herman was a member of the Boy Scouts and later became an Explorer Scout. It was during this time that he perfected his ability to read maps and utilize a compass, both skills which would later come in handy during his service as an Army Platoon Sergeant. Herman loved cars, even at an early age. His first car was a 1949 Ford that he named “Cool Operator”. Herman was also active in sports. While in high school at Woodland High, he was a star on the basketball court. Herman graduated from Woodland High School in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army at age 19. Herman considered himself a professional soldier. Being a combat soldier was always his dream. As a Platoon Sergeant, his call sign was Black Knight. He often talked about how he would run 10 miles a day as a young Infantry soldier. During this time, Herman served two tours in Vietnam as a Platoon Sergeant where, in his words, his job was to protect his young soldiers and save as many lives as he could. During his time in service, Herman traveled to many destinations including Korea, Japan, Germany and his personal favorite Hong Kong. A Veteran of the Vietnam War with over 20 years of service, Sgt. First Class Herman Pinkard served as a Field Artillery Instructor before retiring at Ft Sill in 1980. He ended his military career helping other soldiers reach greatness through his leadership. His awards include National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Rifle M16 Vietnam Service Medal with two Service Stars, Bronze Star Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal. After retiring from the Army, Herman joined the U.S. Postal Service and was employed for 20 years before retiring at age 59 in Enid. After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in 2000, Herman relocated with his wife Helen to Elgin, to be closer to Fort Sill. During this time, he also volunteered as a driver for veterans who needed transport to their appointments.
Herman Lee Pinkard is preceded in death by his parents; Roddie Pinkard, Jewell Gee (Dewain) Jones; brothers: Bubba Jones, and Leon Jones. Herman is survived by his wife of 21 years, Helen Pinkard and his sons: Elmo Simmons, Patrick (Susan) Pinkard, and Herman (Jeffrey) Pinkard Jr.; his stepsons: Reggie Miles and Raphael Williams; grandchildren: Tadarius Pinkard; Auryeal Parker and Payton Pinkard; great-grandchildren: Tadarius Pinkard Jr.; MaKenli Pinkard; Karson Pinkard and Kaybrin Pinkard; brothers: Bill Jones; Charles “Sugar” Jones and Albert Jones; sisters: Betty Harris; Rosie Gipson and Brenda Kirven along with extended family and friends.
Matthew 5:8 Blessed are the pure in heart; for they shall see God.
The family will have a visitation on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, 6210 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, OK 73505.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery with Reverend Willie J. Tiller officiating and under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com