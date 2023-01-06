Funeral service for Sgt. First Class retired Donald Leroy Blazer, 83, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Faith Bible Church with Pastor Leonard Reimer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from noon until 7 p.m. at the funeral home under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.