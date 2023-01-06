Funeral service for Sgt. First Class retired Donald Leroy Blazer, 83, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Faith Bible Church with Pastor Leonard Reimer officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from noon until 7 p.m. at the funeral home under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Don was born on March 31, 1939, in Oklahoma City to the late Ozetta (Wilson) Blazer and Gary Blazer. As a young man he moved with his family to Milwaukee, WI. Don served in the US Army in Thailand and Vietnam. After his tour of duty, he returned to Milwaukee where he met and married his first wife, Pauline. They married on Nov. 13, 1964. They had two children Pamela and Denys. Don returned to the military in 1974 and proudly served in the US Army until his retirement in 1991. The family lived in Georgia, Germany, Texas, Korea, and Oklahoma. They spent many years traveling and enjoying new experiences. After Don retired from the Army, he and Pauline spent the rest of their time together enjoying and spoiling their grandchildren. They spent 49 years in marriage until Pauline’s death in 2015.
Don then met and married Hae Suk Carter on Jan. 27, 2017. She brought much love and joy to his life. They spent their years together traveling and visiting family. Hae Suk was a much-loved addition to our Blazer family.
Don was proud of the fact he was invited to try out for the Oakland A’s, although family obligations came first. He also enjoyed the chance to sing with the Bill Gaither Trio when they visited Milwaukee. After his retirement he graduated from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Don taught English classes in Korea and worked as a life skills instructor at GEO prison.
Don earned four overseas service ribbons, five Army commendation medals, the Army achievement medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and many other awards and commendations.
Don is preceded in death by his parents Gray and Ozetta, his first wife, Pauline, his granddaughter Cassidy Rose Blazer, and son-in-law David Williams.
He is survived by his wife Hae Suk Blazer; son Denys and wife Yvette; daughter Pamela Williams; grandchildren: Brady, Christian, Haylie, Matthew, Raeden, Jake, and Kallie; sisters: Loretta and Delight; brother Ralph; stepdaughter, Vanessa and husband Mark Berg; many cousins, nephews and nieces.