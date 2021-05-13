Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Dennis G. Timbs will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Faith Bible Church with Pastor Leonard Reimer officiating with Stephens County Honor Guard presenting full military honors.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Dennis G. Timbs, 72, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home in Lawton.
Dennis was born Aug. 23, 1948 in Norwalk, Ohio to Harold and Mary (Zimmerman) Timbs. He was raised in the Norwalk, Ohio area and graduated from Norwalk High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1967. During his Army career he served two tours in Vietnam and three tours in Germany. He retired from the Army in 1988 and was enormously proud of his Army career. He married Ivalou in 1968 to which one daughter was born followed by his marriage to Darlene on Feb. 1, 1975 and have been in love for the past 46 years.
After retirement, he was the custodian at Jackson Elementary School where he retired in 2011. He enjoyed coaching various sports at Jackson Elementary School and was an active member of the booster club and PTA. He was immensely proud to have been selected as Lawton Public School Champion for Children for the 1999-2000 school year.
Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing and playing pool. His favorite thing was listening to music while barbecuing and having family around to enjoy it. He was so proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife of the home, Darlene Timbs; three children: Cheryl Timbs-Leon and husband Alvaro of Norwalk, Ohio; Jeffrey Timbs of Lawton; and Melinda Timbs-O’Dell and husband James of Watonga; five grandchildren: Enrique (Ricky) Leon and girlfriend Rachel Jones of Wakeman, Ohio; Ivalou (Ana) Leon-Resor and husband Robert of North Fairfield, Ohio; Jesse Leon of Sandusky, Ohio; Maya O’Dell and J.T. O’Dell of Watonga; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy McGue and first wife, Ivalou Oates.
