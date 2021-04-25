Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) David John Voegtlin will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in First Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Earl Jenkins officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) David John Voegtlin died Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 83. He was born March 16, 1938 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to Herman John and Frances (Gifford) Voegtlin. He graduated high school in Pennsylvania. He later graduated from Cameron University with a degree in horticulture. He married Beate Zöllner in Kassel, Germany on July 3, 1968.
Sergeant Voegtlin retired from the Army at Fort Sill, and was a Vietnam veteran, having served three tours in Vietnam. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Five Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Six Overseas Service Bars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Meritorious Service Medal and the Expert Rifle (M16) Badge.
Following his retirement from the Army, he worked for Cameron University with the horticulture department.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, active with AA, and was an avid model railroader. He was a devoted partner and caregiver for his beloved Beate, whom he called the love of his life.
His wife of the home survives him; as well as two children and their spouses: David F. and Gina Voegtlin and Stacy and Scott Rains, all of Lawton; five grandchildren and their spouses: Eric and Whitney Voegtlin; Taylor and Shane Blackford; Haley Catlett; Macy Zwaan and Chloe Rains; six great-grandchildren: Haven; Kamden; Madison; Savannah; Carson; and Shylan; his sister, Linda Klimashko; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and brother-in-law, Jack Klimashko, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Complete Hospice, 5108 W Gore Blvd Suite 2B, Lawton, OK 73505.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com