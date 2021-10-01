Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Buford Dasinger will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sung-Woong Kim, pastor of Korean Presbyterian Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Buford Dasinger, 83, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Lawton. He was born March 28, 1938 in Thornton, Alabama to Alton Parker and Cora Bea (Pierce) Dasinger. He married Patty Kang on May 20, 1971 in Lawton. Sgt. First Class Dasinger was a retired veteran who participated in two tours of Vietnam while serving in the United States Army. During his military duty he earned the following awards, the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Vietnam Service Medal with Ten Service Stars, Four Overseas Service Bars, the Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal, Army Commendation Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster and the Good Conduct Medal Fifth Award. Sgt. First Class Dasinger was very proud of his military service and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of the home and four grandchildren: Billy; Ryan and Justin Nash all of Nashville, Tennessee and Bethany Nash of Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death his parents, daughter, Janelle Nash and nine brothers and sisters.