Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Bruce W. Davis will be 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kichan Song, Pastor, Harmony Church, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Bruce W. Davis died Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 70. He was born Jan. 23, 1951, in Almont, Michigan to Elijah and Eleanor (Romain) Davis. He grew up in Caro, Michigan, where he also graduated high school. He married Un-Cha on Dec. 29, 1973 in Caro.
Bruce retired from the U.S. Army on March 1, 1992 at Fort Sill, after serving over 20 years. Following his retirement he and his wife owned and operated the East Gore Phillips 66 and Diner and later owned and operated Cha’s Restaurant.
He was a member of the VFW. He also enjoyed fishing and watching football.
He is survived by his wife, Un-Cha Davis; two daughters: Marcia Davis and Melissa Bothell and her husband Steven; five grandchildren: Brock Davis, Morgan Davis, Maliah Davis, Kaiyah Bothell and Kian Bothell; as well as many other extended family.
His parents, three brothers, Dick, Ron and Gary, and a sister, Linda, preceded him in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com