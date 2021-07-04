Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Bob Ellis will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel with Pastor Leonard Presley, Liberty Hills Baptist Church, Cameron, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder.
Bob Ellis, 92, Indiahoma, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home in Indiahoma. He was born May 18, 1929 in Snyder, to R.A. and Faye (Shackelford) Ellis. Bob married Linda Virginia McCollum on July 2, 1958 in Vernon, Texas. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2016. Bob retired from the United States Army on Dec. 25, 1970 after 22 years of service. He served in Korea and Vietnam and earned the Bronze Star Medal-1st Oak Leaf Cluster and earned the Combat Infantry Badge – Second Award. Bob was proud of his service. In his free time he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as much as he could.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kathy Ellis of Indiahoma; grandchildren: Courtney Ellis and her fiancé Jesse McVicker of Cache; Megan Bradley and husband Derec of Indiahoma and three great-grandchildren: Gage Jones, Cali McVicker and Joshua Sabo.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
