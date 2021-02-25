Funeral services for Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Raymond Palma Jr., 76, Lawton, will be at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Church with graveside services to follow at 10 a.m., at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. — 6 p.m. with rosery to follow on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home Chapel.
Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Raymond Palma Jr. passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends. Burial with full military honors will be at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
He was born on June 4, 1944 in Superior, AZ to Raymond Palma Sr. and Virginia Preciado Palma. He grew up in Phoenix, AZ and enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1963 shortly after graduating from Central High School.
He married Lydia Sandra Delgado on May 24, 1969 and celebrated 51 years together and they lived in Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Germany and retired in Lawton. Together they had three beautiful children Raymond Palma III, Daniel Palma, and Joanne Palma. He was a loving husband, father, and dedicated soldier.
He was a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars and his awards include: Vietnam Service Medal with 12 service stars, Army Commendation Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, 5 Overseas Service Bars, The Good Conduct Medal 4th Award, Non-Commissioned Officer, Professional Development Ribbon-2, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon 2nd Award, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Expert Rifle M-16 which he received while serving in Korea and Vietnam. Following his retirement from the Army he opened Palma Lawn and Sprinkler Service in 1982 where he still took care of his retired military officers. He was a lifetime member and former officer of the Latin American Community Club, member of the American Legion Post 29 and a member of VFW post 3713.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Palma; son Daniel Palma and girlfriend Diana Hernandez; and daughter Joanne Bonar and husband Phil Bonar, all of Lawton. His mommy Virginia Palma, his sister, Gloria Astorga, his nieces: Renee, Denise, Michelle and Alicia of Arizona. His grandchildren: Katie, Mikel, Desalese, Raymond IV, Jenna, Charles, Elysia, Gracie, Mario, and Haylee. Three great-grandchildren: Joseph, Disney, and Sofia. He is preceded in death by his grandson Daniel Palma Jr., his son Raymond Palma III, his father Raymond Palma Sr., and his brother Richard Palma.