Graveside service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Otis Sherman Richey, 77, will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Roberts officiating.
Otis passed away April 22, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation and viewing will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from Noon to 8 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home
Mr. Richey was born Dec. 4, 1944 in Lonoke, AR to the late Otis Glenn and Katie Elizabeth (Clark) Richey. Otis grew up and attended school in Lonoke. He was drafted and proudly served his Country in the United States Army for 26 years. He was deployed to Vietnam and Iraq. Otis married the love of his life, Ophelia in Lawton, in 1985. He enjoyed fishing, listening to country music and using his hand to build stuff. He also gave back and volunteered at Reynolds Hospital, the VA Center and at Lawton Airport.
Mr. Richey is survived his wife, Ophelia of the home; son, Allen Richey and his wife Michelle of Frisco, TX; brother, Charles Richey and wife Lavern of Killeen, TX; sister, Sue Merdith of Tennessee; grandchildren: Harper, Griffin, Skylar and Fallon Richey of Frisco, Texas; nieces: Rhonda and Deborah plus a host of loving friends.
Otis was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bobbye Harris.