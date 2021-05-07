Funeral service for Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Joe Chesko will be 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (Capt.) Caleb Miller, Fort Sill, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Joe Frank Chesko, age 66, of Cache, passed away Monday May 3, 2021 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He was born April 1, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York, to Joseph F. and Rosemary C. (Ercole) Chesko. He married Cynthia A. Griffin on Nov. 29, 1990 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sgt. 1st Class Chesko served in the U.S. Army as Military Police/Investigator for more than 20 years, retiring at Fort Sill in 1994. His service awards included the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two service stars, Humanitarian Service Medal and Kuwait Liberation Medal. Following his retirement from the Army, he worked as a Real Estate agent in Lawton for the past 27 years. Joe started his career with Keller Williams and for the past 22 years he has been with Re/Max Professionals of Lawton. Joe was very active in the community. He was a member of the Mt. Scott Kiwanis Club, and he was instrumental in creating the Moonlight Walk Against Drugs. He spearheaded the Cache Blessing Box, and created Children United and Committee, from a vision to build an all-inclusive playground in Lawton. Joe loved his family very much and mostly enjoyed spending his time with his grandkids. Joe will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph F. Chesko and Rosemary C. (Ercole) Chesko and a son, Joseph F. Chesko Jr.
Joe is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cynthia A. (Griffin) Chesko; two daughters and a son: Jessica J. (Chesko) Gemar and husband, Christian of Dallas, Texas; Juli A. Chesko and Robby Baca of Cache; Michael J. Chesko of Chickasha; six grandchildren: Brittany; Dean; Robert; Nyla; Khamilliana and Anna. He is also survived by three sisters and one brother: Joanne Roach and husband; Wayne of Florida; Florence Jacobsen of North Carolina; Rosemarie Coles of New York; Anthony Chesko of Florida and six nieces: Kimberly Wikoff and husband Billy of New York; Michelle Safford of New York; Kathy Huestis of Florida; Katrina Chesko of Florida; Kristina Montalvo and husband Jorge of Florida; Hope Singleton and husband Charles of Florida; four nephews: Sean Coles of New York; Jamie Safford of Florida; Michael Huestis and wife, Leah of Florida and Theodore Jacobsen and wife, Chelsea of North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children’s United in memory of Joe at the Children’s United Facebook page, Children United SWOK.
