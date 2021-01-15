Funeral service for Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Charles R. Hinson will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Rose Hill Church of Christ with Brother Leotis Willis, Minister officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by vis-iting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Charles R. Hinson, 67, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Lawton.
