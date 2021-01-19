Graveside funeral service with military honors for Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Charles L. Adams will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Highland Cemetery.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Charles L. Adams died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 87. He was born July 14, 1933 in Altus, to George Adams, Sr. and Lois Lou (England) Adams. He grew up in Altus and enlisted in the U.S. Army at an early age. He married Gayle A. Simpson on Aug. 20, 1965 at Fort Sill. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2016.
Charles was a veteran of both Korea and Vietnam. Following his retirement from the Army he attended Okmulgee Technical Institute and earned his degree in heat and air. He worked for Brown and Root Construction for a short time before accepting a position at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, where he continued to work until retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Hamilton; and a granddaughter, Devon Netusil and husband Kerry.
His parents, four brothers: Adrian Grant Adams; George Adams; Alfred L. Adams; and Grady Lynn Adams, and a sister, Audrey Louise Ambrose, preceded him in death.
