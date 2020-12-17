Graveside service for Sgt. 1st Class (Ret) Ronald “Ron” Grossman, 57, of Lawton, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Mr. Grossman passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ronald was born on Feb. 25, 1963 in Moberly, Missouri to Jon Grossman and Janet (Baudino) Drew. He grew up in Salisbury, Missouri and was raised by his mother and step father, Janet and Jackie Drew. After graduating from high school in 1981, he joined the United States Army in 1982 and served his country for 20 years, receiving the Meritorious Service Medal and retiring as a Sgt. 1st Class in 2002. He married Sharon Buzbee on March 8, 1986 in Lawton. After the military he attended Cameron University, receiving a Master’s Degree, and Webster University, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree. Ron worked Civil Service at Fort Sill for the DOD Police, Fort Sill Dispatch and ID Card Division and the Training Specialty ADA Battalion. He and Sharon enjoyed rodeos, going to the Wichita Mountains, shooting guns, and traveling. He was an Extra Class Ham Radio Operator-AF5Q and enjoyed all aspects of ham radioing including teaching, testing, and contesting. He also enjoyed community service and helping others.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home; his sons: Johnny Buzbee and Michael Grossman and spouse, Casey Caldwell; his father, Jon Grossman who he reunited with later in his life; his sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Chris Fields; his grandchildren:, Jessie Buzbee and Croslynn Vaughn; his uncle, JC Grossman; his mother-in-law, Joequita Buzbee; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Gary Garrett; his nieces and nephews: Keegan Garrett, Rayleigh Garrett, Jadee Garrett, and Emery Lewis; and numerous cousins. He is also survived by a host of loving friends including Doug Roberts N2IB, Sallie Dawson WD5SME, Ron Clayton W5ADA, and Don Ross AC5D.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jackie Drew and mother Janet Drew; and his father-in-law, Hubert Buzbee; and his grandparents.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.