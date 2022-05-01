Funeral service for SGM (Retired) Norman C. Miller will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
Burial with full military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Sergeant Major Norman C. Miller passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home in Edgewater Park. He was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Ellicott City, Maryland to John Robert and Jessie Mae (Good) Miller. He joined the United States Army at the age of 17, and he retired after 30 years active duty in 1987. He earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal-Korea, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Overseas Service Bar-2, Army Good Conduct Medal-9, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Achievement Medal-3 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Legion of Merit, Humanitarian Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Meritorious Service Medal-3 Oak Leaf Clusters, NCO Professional Development Ribbon-3, the National Defense Service Medal and the Expert Rifle (M-16). Following his retirement, he worked 25 years as a government contractor. Norman married Marianne Louise Munchow on Dec. 6, 1962, in Germany. She preceded him in death on Aug. 9, 2021. Norman was a member of the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years.
Survivors include his beloved grandson Braydon Oliver of Apache, who according to Norman and Marianne, was the son they never had. He is also survived by his sisters: Mary Harrison and Genevieve Williams; his brother, Kenneth Miller and his sister-in-law Anita Pleier.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 59 years Marianne and nine brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Angel Fund at Victory Hospice of Elgin.