Private family graveside service for SGM (Retired) Lester H. Woodham was held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Chaplain Daniel Litchford, CCMH Hospice officiating.
Burial with full military honors was under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Lester H. Woodham, 89, passed away on May 25, 2022 at his home in Lawton. He was born Oct. 20, 1932 in Slocomb, Alabama to Auzie and Anna (Hagler) Woodham. He was the youngest of eight children, five brothers and two sisters. After he graduated high school, Lester worked with his brother in the oil business, before joining the US Army. He retired from the Army on April 1, 1979 after 26 years of service in the Field Artillery. He then went to work at Civil Service where he retired on April 28, 1995 after 12 years. Lester served two tours in Vietnam, one tour in Korea and two tours in Germany. He earned numerous awards, including the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1st and 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Commendation Medal with 60 device, the Army Commendation Medal, Two Overseas Service Bars and Sharpshooter (M-14).
While in Germany he married Ottilie Schieder on July 24, 1961. When he had the chance Lester was out fishing or somewhere telling a fishing story. He enjoyed working in his yard and listening to his country music. Lester was a life member of the VFW Post #5263.
SGM Woodham is survived by his wife of the home; two daughters: Linda Lord of Seattle, Washington, and Cathy Lindner of Lockport, New York; three granddaughters: Alex Lord of Seattle, Washington; Jennifer and Dominic Grenga of Sanborn, New York, Lisa and Dave Pomarzynski of Tonawanda, New York and two great-grandsons.
He is preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice.