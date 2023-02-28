ELGIN — Funeral Mass for SGM (Retired) Leonard S. Stoner will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Elgin, Oklahoma, with Rev. Rayanna Narisetti officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

