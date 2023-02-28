ELGIN — Funeral Mass for SGM (Retired) Leonard S. Stoner will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Elgin, Oklahoma, with Rev. Rayanna Narisetti officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Rosary will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends following the Rosary.
SGM (Retired) Leonard S. Stoner, 90, of Elgin, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 16, 1932, in Luzerne, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Mary (Brauna) Stoner. He spent 30 years in the U.S. Army retiring a sergeant major. He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a beloved husband and a devoted father.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris Mae (Hazeltine) Stoner; two daughters: Linda A. Birch and husband Ron of Fletcher, Oklahoma, and Cynthia L. Curtis and husband Richard of Garland, Texas; three sons: Donald W. Stoner of Elgin, Oklahoma, Michael T. Stoner and wife Lorene of Marlow, Oklahoma, and Daniel S. Stoner and wife Rene of Baird, Texas; 19 grandchildren: Todd Stoner, Tonya Sublett, Paul John Jr., Jessica Nevit-Wise, Amanda Stoner, Valerie Stoner, Sirena Apa, Katrina Stoner, Stephanie Proffitt, Chris Perrin, Katilynn Birch, Jacob Birch, Austin Stoner, Marshall Stoner, Hayden Stoner, Erin Curtis, Anthony Curtis, Annabelle Curtis, and Evelyn Curtis; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: John Bernard Stoner an Gerald Stoner; and one sister, Marypaula Stoner-Palencar.
Special thanks to Kelvin Fugate (Caretaker) for your dedication and devotion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul John Stoner; three brothers: Edward Stoner, George Stoner, and Paul Stoner; and one sister, Betty Zaboski.