Funeral Mass for SFC (Retired) Virginio “Ben” Demeties will be 12:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the funeral home chapel.
On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Virginio “Ben” Demeties, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 91, surrounded by his family.
Ben was born on May 29, 1929 in Ajuy, Iloilo, Philippines to Anacleto and Juana Demeties. On May 14, 1973, he married Dulcelina “Dee” Flores. They raised one son and two daughters, Daniel, Rogelia, and Leah.
Ben joined the U.S. Army in December 1954. He retired in February 1977 at the rank of Sergeant First Class. During his Army career, he received numerous awards including the Bronze Star with Valor, Bronze with seven oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal Second Device, and other accolades.
Ben was preceded in death by his father, Anacleto, his mother, Juana, and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Dee, his three children, Daniel and his wife Nina, Rogelia, and Leah, his grandchildren, Rachel, Daniel Ryan, Varen, Malie, and Izabela, along with several great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Uldarico, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Holy Family Catholic Church, 1010 N.W. 82nd Street, Lawton, OK 73505.
