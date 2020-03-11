It is with great sadness that the family of SFC (Retired) Vidal Leal announces his sudden passing in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 88 years.
Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Vidal was born August 26, 1931 in Floresville, Texas, son of the late Marcial and Natividad (Flores) Leal. He was the oldest of 8 children. He attended school in Floresville and enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 14. At 15, he had to leave the service and received an Honorable Discharge in November 1946. For the next two years, he worked hard at improving his education. At 17 (August 31, 1948) he once again joined the Army and served 22 years until July 1970 when he retired at Fort Campbell, Kentucky as an E-7.
While in the Army, he received numerous awards, medals and commendations, including the World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (6 award), Army Commendation Medal, Army Occupation Medal World War II (Germany).
After his military career, he went to work in 1971 for Civil Service at Fort Sill for the Department of Engineering and Housing. He worked until his retirement in October 1991.
Vidal was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 5263 and the German American Club of Lawton.
His love for cooking began in the Army food services and lasted throughout his life. He enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and at community events such as the Oktoberfest and monthly Schnitzel dinners at the German American Club. He was incredibly active – working outdoors, planting tomatoes and mowing his own yard. He also took pleasure in his hobbies to include bowling up until age 80. He loved music and always looked forward to dancing every Friday and Saturday.
His personality was always happy and outgoing, and was truly a selfless person, always willing to give a helping hand whether you were a family member, friend, or stranger.
He married Marie Bopp on April 12, 1957 in Germany. She died November 28, 1980. They had three children. He married Charlotte Porter on April 12, 1988. She died July 16, 2011.
Vidal is survived by his two daughters, Gloria Leal of Lawton, Oklahoma and Katheryn Cheney and husband, Terry, of Santa Rosa, California; a son, Michael Leal and wife, Christie, of Meers, Oklahoma; two step daughters, Barbara Keen and husband, Joe, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Elizabeth McDonald and husband, Wilson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a step son Michael Porter of New Braunfels, Texas; five grandchildren, Kevin McCaig and his wife Tammy, Christina Bailey, Terrell Cheney, Brandon Cheney and Danielle Leal, two step grandchildren, Leah Dollahon and Cameron McDonald and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Donnie Leal, Adolpho Lopez, Marcial Leal, Henry Leal; and sisters, Stella Reyna, Lydia Rios.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Victor Leal.
