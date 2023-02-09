Celebration of Life Service for SFC (Retired) Ulises Miranda-Weynez II will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Robert L. Quinnett Jr. of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial of cremated remains, with full military honors, will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, along with his late wife Candida Ortiz Miranda. Candida passed away Dec. 20, 2018.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
SFC (Retired) Ulises Miranda-Weynez II, United States Army Field Artillery, 93, of Lawton, and husband of the late Candida Ortiz Miranda, entered eternal rest Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home in Lawton.
SFC Miranda was born July 2, 1926 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Ulises Miranda Rivera Sr. and Buena Ventura (Weynez) Rivera. Following graduation from high school, SFC Miranda was drafted as an Infantryman into the U.S. Army’s famed “Borinqueneers” during the Korean War on Nov. 30, 1950. He served over 26 years including an initial tour during the Korean War and two tours of combat service during the Vietnam War. His decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Korean Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal- 1st Oak Leaf Cluster. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1976, SFC (Retired) Miranda continued to serve his local community after retiring. He worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Lawton, Fort Sill Contracting Custodial Services, and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Lawton.
SFC Miranda is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Candida Ortiz Miranda, parents, sister, Titi Mary and daughter-in-law, Shari F. Miranda.
He is honored and survived by his sister-in-law, Lucy Feola; eldest son, LTC (Retired) Ulises Miranda III, Ed.D. and wife Mary Ann Elam Miranda; eldest daughter, Sandra Miranda-Holliday and husband Guy D. Holliday; daughter, Lucy Miranda-Gonzalez and husband Richard Gonzalez; son, James F. Miranda; grandson Jason Fisher-Miranda and wife Lisa Miranda, four nephews: Peter Feola, Carmen Feola, Steven Feola, and Jeffrey Feola, seven grandchildren, with the most beautiful memories of their grandpa are Courtney, Candyce, Taylor, Ulises IV (TJ), Miranda, Lilyana, Avianna and his sweetest four great-granddaughters: Elliana Ray, Chandler Grace, Sondra Patricia, and Sadie Lou, and great-grandson, Ulises V (SJ).