Celebration of Life Service for SFC (Retired) Ulises Miranda-Weynez II will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Robert L. Quinnett Jr. of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton officiating.

Burial of cremated remains, with full military honors, will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, along with his late wife Candida Ortiz Miranda. Candida passed away Dec. 20, 2018.