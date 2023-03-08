Funeral service for SFC (Retired) Samuel Lee Trull will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
SFC (Retired) Samuel Lee Trull, 76, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Lawton.
Samuel was born on April 14, 1946 in Jasper, Alabama to Kirk Pennington and Jeffie Lee (Markham) Trull. He joined the U.S. Army at a young age and was deployed to Vietnam. During his 20 years of service, he earned numerous awards and citations. He was always saying “I bleed Red, White and Blue.” He enjoyed singing Karaoke and dancing. He also enjoyed spending time at the VFW and cruising.
Samuel is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Ward and husband Allen of Geronimo; sons: Austin Trull and wife Mindy of Wesson, Mississippi and Eugene Trull and wife Janell of Bentonville, Arkansas; brother, Bobby Trull and wife Betty of Merritt Island, Florida; six grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johnny Trull.