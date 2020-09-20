Funeral Mass for SFC (Retired) Richard Phillip Ricci will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Attendees are requested to wear a mask and social distance during both the Rosary and the Funeral Mass.
Richard Phillip Ricci, 76, Lawton passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas from kidney failure. He was born April 14, 1944 in Davis, California to Richard Emmanuel and Helen (Cuddy) Ricci. He joined the US Army and retired after twenty years of service in 1986. He met his wife Chong Ricci while stationed in Korea. They wed in 1976 and had one daughter. After his retirement from the Army, Richard worked for the City of Lawton and retired at the age of 62. He enjoyed relaxing in his recliner and watching his favorite television shows. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Richard is survived by his wife Chong Ricci, daughter Laura Johnson and son-in-law Charles Johnson and grandson Maverick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Richard Ricci.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.