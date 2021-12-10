Funeral service for SFC (Retired) Leonard Ross Presley will be 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Faith Bible Church with Mike Tompkins of Lawton, Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor and Rev. Vivian Garza of Chattanooga, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
SFC (Retired) Leonard Ross Presley passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas with his loving wife at his side. Leonard was born Dec. 20, 1953 in Clarksville, Texas to William Arthur and Mary Alice (Hobbs) Presley. He grew up and attended school in Chandler and Perkins. He served in the United States Army beginning in 1974 and retiring in 1994. While in the Army, Leonard earned the following awards: the Meritorious Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal 6th Award, National Defense Service Medal 2nd Award, NCO Professional Development Ribbon w/Num 3, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon w/Num 2, Expert Markmanship Badge Rifle, M-16, and the US Army Basic Recruiter Badge.
Following his retirement, Leonard married Dora Ann Anuszewski on Sept. 4, 1994 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He worked for Litton Industries, sold life insurance, taught fourth grade students in Oklahoma City, ministered in nursing homes, and pastored at Post Oak Mennonite Brethren Church in Indiahoma, Wichita Baptist Church in Cache, Memorial Indian Baptist Church in Lawton, and Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Cameron. He also served as a chaplain for the Lawton Speedway and served as a volunteer chaplain at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton. He established a volunteer chaplain program at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau, and served in a marketing capacity for the Lawton Christian Servicemen’s Center. Leonard attended and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Cameron University in Lawton.
Leonard enjoyed the outdoors, jogging, fishing, reading, football, cars, coaching kids, music, singing, spending time with his devoted pets, and raising chickens. He had a passion for preaching God’s Word, helping those in need, visiting the sick, and witnessing for the Lord at every opportunity. He loved and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and church families.
He is survived by his wife of the home; son, Steven Presley and wife Pree of Hickory Creek, Texas; daughter, Adrianne Arrington and husband Kevin of Duncan; daughter, Rebecca Lowe and husband Matthew of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Phyllis Pllana and husband Mensur of Tahlequah; daughter, Mariam Daniels and husband Chad of Duncan; brother, Curtis McFarland and wife Jean of McLoud; brother, Bill Presley and wife Cheryl of Enid; 14 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Vandora Duncan of Sparks, Oklahoma.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.