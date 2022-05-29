Memorial service for SFC (Retired) Leo J. Meyer will be 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bob Quinnett of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton and Deacon Tom Biles of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Apache, officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
A Rosary and Wake will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
SFC (Retired) Leo J. Meyer, 85, Lawton, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Marlow. He was born Jan. 4, 1937 in Le Sueur County, Minnesota to Norbert Meyer and Agnes (Steffan) Meyer Krauth. He married Jeannine Savoye on March 31, 1956 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Leo was a veteran of Vietnam serving two tours of duty there. He retired from the Army at Fort Sill, on Nov. 30, 1975, following a 20-year career. While serving his country in the United States Army Leo earned the following awards, the Bronze Star Medal, (4) Overseas Service Bars, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter Qualification Badge Rifle M-16, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with sixth award, and Sharpshooter Qualification Badge Rifle M-14.
Leo was a good family man who loved his family very much. He was very active in the Catholic Church and was a member at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lawton, and Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Apache. Leo spent most of his retired time serving in the Knights of Columbus which is a global Catholic fraternal service order. He also was a member of the American Legion Post and the Disabled Veterans of America. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Leo is survived by his wife of the home; three sons: David Meyer and wife Carol of Elgin; Michael Meyer and wife Christi of Newark, Delaware, and Steve Meyer and wife Rhonda of Marlow; six grandchildren: DJ Meyer and wife Jennifer; Chris Meyer and wife Julie; Chad Meyer and wife Kari; Kevin Meyer and wife Shonda; Mandi Meyer, and Ka-Trina Hood and husband Tony; 11 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; one brother, Tom Meyer and wife Marlene of Minong, Wisconsin, and one sister, Lynn Picha and husband Joe of New Prague, Minnesota.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, and stepfather, Louie Krauth.