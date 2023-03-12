Graveside service with full military honors for SFC (Retired) Kyle Russell Cunningham will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
A private visitation for family and friends is planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
SFC (Retired) Kyle Russell Cunningham, 56, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, Thursday, March 9, 2023. He died peacefully at his home in Lawton surrounded by his wife, Son Mi, his father, Glenn Cunningham, and uncle, Fred Cunningham at his bedside.
Other family members surviving Kyle include uncles, Lee Finch, Joe Bob Cunningham, aunts, Donna Anderson and Flo Powell, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Kyle was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas Nov. 26, 1966 to Glenn Russell and Gloria Bernice (Finch) Cunningham Thomas. A veteran of Operation Desert Storm, Kyle spent 20 years serving his country in the U.S. Army. Upon retirement, Kyle graduated from Cameron University, and became a special needs teacher for elementary school students at several different locations within Lawton Public Schools. He will be remembered for playing the “Grinch,” in full makeup, each year at Christmas, to the delight of his students.
Kyle was always ready to help anyone in need and was active in supporting local charities. In turn, Kyle was also served by his fellow “band of brothers,” a close-knit group of veterans, some he had known for almost four decades. Throughout his illness, these men have stood by Kyle’s side providing humor, good times, and kindness beyond measure. His family will never forget these wonderful “brothers”.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lawton Food Bank, Inc.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
