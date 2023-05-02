Funeral services for SFC (Retired) John I. Kirk will be 10 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023 in the Becker Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
SFC (Retired) John I. Kirk, 97, of Lawton, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Temple.
He was born Sept. 28, 1925 in Albertville, Alabama to Thomas and Emma Katherine (McMath) Kirk. John grew up in Alabama and attended Mellow Valley High School in Cragford, Alabama. Following high school and at the age of 18, John entered the US Army on Sept. 20, 1944 in Ashland, Alabama. He served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam retiring on Dec. 31, 1968. While in the Army, John earned the American Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal w/Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Dev-60, Army Commendation Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal. John earned many awards and trophies for being a member of the Army Pistol Team.
John married Kayo Koyama in Tokyo, Japan on Nov. 13, 1956. They were married for 66 years before Kayo passed away on Oct. 12, 2022. Following John’s military career, John worked for the Eddie Cordes auto dealership in Lawton for 19 years mainly as a detailer. John enjoyed being outdoors whether it be fishing, hunting, or simply sitting on his back porch. He attended his children’s extracurricular activities at school and was a member of Western Hills Christian Church. He loved reading and watching old westerns, watching cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry.
John is survived by one son, John I. Kirk Jr. and fiancé Michelle Ballard of Lawton; three daughters: Jane Ann Webster and husband Harold of Lincoln, Alabama; Joe Ann Wittges of Lawton, and Connie Costlow of Stillwater, New Jersey; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sisters, and two sons, Robert and Ronnie Joe Kirk.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Temple Manor, especially Jamie Rae in Temple, and the staff in the Southwestern Medical Center ICU in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
