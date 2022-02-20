Graveside service for SFC (Retired) James R. Hubrich will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Burial with full military honors will be held under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
James “T-Bone” Richard Hubrich, of Lawton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2022, surrounded by family. He was 85 years old.
He was born on April 24, 1936, in Greentop, Missouri to the late Herman Silvester Hubrich and Esther (Jackson) Hubrich. He was the fourth of five children.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Hubrich and his sisters, Betty Theobald and Lacretia “Babe” Michael.
He is survived by his wife, Chi (Chu) Hubrich; brother, Donald Hubrich; nieces: Patty and Deborah Dorton; Deborah (Theobold) Henson; nephews: Donald and Daniel Theobald; Jeffrey Hubrich; sister-in-law, Yon Speir and her husband, Fred. He also leaves behind many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
James graduated from Lockport High School in Lockport, IL in 1954 and joined the Army in 1958. He proudly served during the Vietnam War. He ultimately made a career in the military and was promoted to Sergeant First Class before retiring in 1980 in Fort Polk, Louisiana. After his retirement from the Army, James made a second career in Civil Service until retiring in 1998. Following his second retirement, James became incredibly active in the American Legion Post 387, where he was a proud, lifelong member. He thrived being around other Veterans and truly enjoyed helping others.
During his career in the Army, he met his loving wife, Chi. They married in 1973 in Seoul, Korea and eventually moved to the United States, where they remained until his death. James and Chi moved to Lawton, from Louisiana in 2015 to be closer to family.
James will be remembered as a devoted husband to Chi and beloved uncle to many. He was known to be extraordinarily patient, gentle, easy-going, and kind. He didn’t take life too seriously and appreciated the little things, especially sitting outside on the porch. James was also an avid quarter collector, spending his time searching for rare quarters. He will be missed by his family and friends tremendously.