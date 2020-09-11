Memorial service for SFC (Retired) James R. Clower will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
SFC (Retired) James R. Clower died Monday, September 7, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 78. He was born February 24, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Jacob Richard and Daisy (Burkett) Clower. He married Sharon Middleton on March 30, 1967 in Rogers, Arkansas.
Sergeant Clower served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, retiring at Rock Island, Illinois in 1982. He was a Vietnam veteran and his awards include the Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), Army Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Ribbon with 4 bronze service stars, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (3), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation with 2nd oak leaf cluster, NCO Professional Development Ribbon and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Following his retirement from the Army he worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill an additional 20 years.
He enjoyed guns, fishing, working in his shop and was a collector of hats.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; two daughters, Michelle Clower, Lawton and Wendi Cappiello and husband Robert, Lawton; five grandchildren, Steven M. Dunn, Jessica E. Missildine, Tyler R. Clower and wife Misty, Matthieu Cappiello and Adina Cappiello; a great granddaughter, Brooklyn Rose Missildine; sister, Louise Glover; and special friends, Gene and Betty Blakely.
His parents and a sister, Charlotte Landers, preceded him in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.