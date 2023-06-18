Funeral services for SFC (Retired) James M. “Jim” Prince will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lonnie Caha, of Lawton, and Pastor Ryan Sims of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Lawton, officiating.

Burial with military honors will be in the Pecan Cemetery, Southwest of Lawton.

