Funeral services for SFC (Retired) James M. “Jim” Prince will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lonnie Caha, of Lawton, and Pastor Ryan Sims of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the Pecan Cemetery, Southwest of Lawton.
Jim was born July 7, 1943, to Bud and Josephine Mary (Moody) Prince in Searcy, Arkansas. He passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at his residence. He was always spending time with his 11 other siblings.
Jim served his country in the United States Army for over 20 years. After his retirement from the Army, he worked for his father-in-law’s plumbing business, the Co-op, and many more years as Civil Service for the Army at the Railroad and Transportation Departments until his second retirement.
While in the Army, he met his wife, Kathy, while she was working as a transportation assistant. They married Aug. 16, 1975, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. After his retirement, they returned to Lawton and eventually moved to Cache in 1993 and remained there until flood waters forced them to return to Lawton. He loved spending time with his wife, daughters, family, and their two beloved cats: Bella and Abby.
Jim was an avid bowler and spent many years playing on numerous leagues. He also greatly enjoyed fishing, catching so many fish that he would have extra to give to others. In his younger years, he would drag race. He enjoyed watching racing and going to the Lawton Speedway. He was known for keeping pristine vehicles and an immaculate lawn. He had the ability to become quick friends with everyone, even the shyest child.
Jim is survived by his four daughters: Kristy Prince, Jennifer Layman and husband Steven, Robin Ellis and husband Barry, and Vicki Brown and husband Chris; five grandchildren: Laney Oetken, Harper Oetken, Londyn Layman, Nikki Foust and husband Michael, and Shawna Morrow; four great-grandchildren: Liam Morrow, Waylon Morrow, Skyler Foust, and Haylei Foust, two brothers, and four sisters.
He was preceded by his wife, parents, four brothers, and one sister.