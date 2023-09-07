SFC (Retired) Harold G. 'Andy' Walker Sep 7, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral Mass for SFC (Retired) Harold G. “Andy” Walker will be noon, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.Placement of the urn with full military honors will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin.Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.SFC (Retired) Harold G. “Andy” Walker, 83, of Lawton passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 in Lawton.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Armed Forces Religion Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists