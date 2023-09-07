Funeral Mass for SFC (Retired) Harold G. “Andy” Walker will be noon, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.

Placement of the urn with full military honors will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin.

